Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Plenty of sunshine over the next several days. Storms could return by Wednesday of next week!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Get ready for another absolutely beautiful day with sunny skies, calm winds, and mild afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s! We’ll see another chilly start Friday morning near 40 degrees so grab the jacket before you and the kiddos head out tomorrow. We certainly won’t need jackets over the next several afternoons however, as a quick warming trend will place afternoon temperatures in the 70s for Friday and Saturday, and then 80s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday! Skies will remain sunny throughout the majority of this extended forecast, but cloud cover will be on the increase by Monday. Spotty showers look to return to the forecast on Tuesday and our sights are set on the midpoint of next week as another active system could bring a round of strong thunderstorms to East Texas. Nothing set in stone for now but be sure to check in for more updates further down the road. Enjoy the sunshine while it is here friends!

