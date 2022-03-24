Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police: Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise

Police say a man was attempting to BASE jump off the roof of a 23-story apartment building when something went wrong, and he fell to his death. (KGTV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego police say a man has died while trying to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment as his 16-year-old daughter watched.

Police say the 48-year-old jumped Tuesday night from the 23-story Palisade UTC luxury complex. His parachute apparently failed to open during the BASE jumping attempt.

According to police radio traffic, a 911 caller heard a “loud pop” similar to a gunshot, looked over a balcony and saw the man bleeding on the ground, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday.

Officers and paramedics gave the man CPR, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital, officials said.

Police Capt. Scott Wahl says the man’s daughter was on the rooftop with him and saw the deadly accident. He says it’s unclear whether the man’s parachute malfunctioned or there simply wasn’t enough time for it to open properly.

BASE jumping consists of parachuting from fixed objects. BASE is an acronym for the categories of objects people leap from: buildings, antennae, spans and earth, such as cliffs.

It is illegal and participants can be cited for misdemeanors such as trespassing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatiryn Butler
Affidavit: Co-worker reported hearing suspect say she hit woman in Tyler incident
John Stevens (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Judge approves new prosecutor in Athens fatal bus crash case
Charlie and Kristin Bailey.
Rusk County deputy battling health issues loses family’s home in tornado
NWS confirms seven tornadoes in East Texas.
NWS reports total of 7 tornadoes hit East Texas
Tyler residents looking over a proposed street extension map in Tyler to help alleviate traffic...
Tyler church says city’s Master Street Plan could affect their property

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks. Franks, 27,...
Man in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot says he lied after arrest
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler man accused in death of man found in crashed truck makes court appearance
Kuri Bolger tragically lost her husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and mother in an...
Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden in Poland to see US troops, Ukraine refugees
Boil water notice issued for Alto Rural Water Supply customers