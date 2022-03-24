New Beginnings Baptist Church partners with Brookshire’s to aid tornado victims

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - New Beginnings Baptist Church has partnered with Brookshire’s in Gilmer to support those in need of food and water from the aftermath of the storm.

Volunteers and workers assisting those in need were eligible to receive food and water as well.

New Beginnings Baptist Church will be offering food, water, hot showers, and hygiene products to those in need all week.

Different vendors will be in the parking lot of New Beginnings Baptist Church at the Gilmer campus all week to help those in need.

“We were hit so hard. Our community was affected so much by these tornadoes,” said George Willis, the church’s missions pastor. “This is going to be an ongoing effort. We’re going to be doing disaster relief here and in Upshur County. We are going to be the focal point. New Beginnings will be the focal point for that, and our operations are currently running here at our Gilmer campus.”

