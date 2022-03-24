Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Neighbors hear explosion at Grand Saline house fire

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - In what neighbors describe as a “loud explosion,” a fire destroyed a Grand Saline home Thursday morning.

Fire Chief Jeremy Barker said nobody was home at the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

Barker said the explosions likely came from propane tanks at the side of the house, which was located in the 900 block of West Kuykendall Street.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before noon.

Two vehicles on the property were destroyed.

