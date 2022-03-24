Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches traffic stop yields 2 arrests, 2 stolen guns

Pictured are Kevin Martinez-Castrejon and Eric Soto. (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After Nacogdoches police officers responded to a disturbance on Woden Road, early Thursday morning, a traffic stop resulted in the arrests of two men, the recovery of two stolen guns, and the seizure of marijuana.

Kevin Martinez-Castrejon, and Eric Soto, both 24, and from Nacogdoches, are still being held in the Nacogdoches Jail. Martinez-Castrejon was charged with theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to identify as a fugitive. two counts of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, two counts of assault-family violence by contact, driving while intoxicated, and a parole warrant. Soto was charged with theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

No bond amounts have been set for either man’s charges.

According to a press release. NPD officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex on Woden Road at about 3:09 a.m. Thursday. Before officers got there, the people involved left in two separate vehicles. Later, officers stopped a vehicle that matched the description of one of the vehicles that left the scene of the disturbance. Its occupants were identified as Martinez-Castrejon and Soto.

The NPD officers did a probable cause search of the vehicle and found two guns and marijuana. The guns had been reported as stolen from Stafford and Angelina County, the press release stated.

