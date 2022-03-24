Million dollar Hole-in-One contest returns after two-year absence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a two-year absence, the Million Dollar Hole-in-One contest returns.

For more than 30 years this event has generated proceeds to fund a scholarship at the University of Texas at Tyler.

Qualifying rounds are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Contestant Zack Shaver said he didn’t do very well but, “it was fun.”

“That’s the whole point of it isn’t it? That’s all the point of it: Fun,” Shaver said.

Lauren Mekalip said the contest is something she looks forward to every year, as it’s become a family affair.

“I’ve been participating since I was 18, so this my fifth year after the two year break,” she said. “It’s a big part of our family. Our family has been doing it for 20 something year’s so, we come every year. We love it.”

On Monday the finals will be held at the Cascades Golf and Country Club.

