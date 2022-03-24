Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man falls to his death at Hawaii hotel while trying to climb from one balcony to another, police say

A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.
A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.(HNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Police in Hawaii said a man fell to his death from a hotel balcony Tuesday.

Investigators said the 39-year-old tourist, who was visiting Honolulu from Southern California, was trying to climb from the balcony of his hotel room to the neighboring room where his friend was staying. He ended up falling in the process.

Officials said it happened around 4 a.m. at the Sheraton Waikiki, and his body was later found on the pool deck.

Additional details have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatiryn Butler
Affidavit: Co-worker reported hearing suspect say she hit woman in Tyler incident
Charlie and Kristin Bailey.
Rusk County deputy battling health issues loses family’s home in tornado
John Stevens (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Judge approves new prosecutor in Athens fatal bus crash case
NWS confirms seven tornadoes in East Texas.
NWS reports total of 7 tornadoes hit East Texas
Secret Service agent warns East Texans of cybercrimes involving cryptocurrency
Secret Service among agencies warning East Texans of cybercrimes involving cryptocurrency

Latest News

FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Verdict reached in homicide trial for ex-nurse’s medication error
Jon Decker (Source: KLTV Staff)
Gray White House correspondent discusses President Biden’s visit with European leaders regarding Ukraine
Expedition Texas host releasing music album
Expedition Texas host releasing music album
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Miles from Ukraine, Biden sees refugee crisis in Poland