Judge grants continuance for East Texas capitol riot suspects

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) - A federal judge has granted a continuance for a pair of East Texans accused in the Jan. 6 capitol riots.

Ryan Taylor Nichols, 31, of Longview, and Alex Harkrider, 35, of Carthage, were set for a July trial date. But Nichols’ attorney asked for a continuance, saying Nichols has not had enough time to review thousands of hours of video evidence.

“This is the biggest investigation in history as far as the amount of evidence,” said Joseph McBride, Nichols’ attorney. “It’s like drinking through a fire hose and we need to be able to parse through discovery.”

McBride said he had provided Nichols with a laptop and hard drive with the evidence, but those were taken away from him in jail.

Nichols, who Hogan noted had appeared in court with a fresh haircut, spoke in court at McBride’s blessing.

“It was 13 months into jail when I found officer body cam footage that was exculpatory evidence for me,” he said. “I need more time.”

McBride said the earliest he could go to trial after the continuance is Nov. 1. Judge Thomas Hogan set the trial date for Nov. 1 with a pretrial on Oct. 31.

Hogan expressed disappointment in granting a continuance because Nichols has been in jail since his arrest in early 2021.

“I’m disappointed but I believe Nichols should have access to this evidence,” Hogan said.

