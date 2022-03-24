Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz removed from Biden’s sports council

Both Oz and Walker are Republicans who were appointed by President Joe Biden’s predecessor,...
Both Oz and Walker are Republicans who were appointed by President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.(POOL via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The White House has removed Dr. Mehmet Oz — best known as daytime TV’s host of “The Dr. Oz Show” — and former football star Herschel Walker from the President’s Council on Sports, Nutrition and Fitness as both men run for U.S. Senate.

Oz and Walker — both are Republicans — were appointed by President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, and Oz quickly went to social media to claim that he was being removed for political reasons.

“It’s beyond sad that Joe Biden would politicize such an important issue like health,” Oz said in a video he posted to Twitter.

The White House on Wednesday posted two new appointments to the council, while a White House official said Oz and Walker were asked to resign because the White House doesn’t permit candidates for federal office to serve on boards.

The letter from the White House Office of Presidential Personnel asked the men to resign Wednesday or be removed by the end of the day. Walker announced his candidacy in Georgia on Aug. 25 and Oz announced his candidacy in Pennsylvania on Nov. 30.

Oz said he had no intention of resigning and “if President Biden wants to politicize health, he’ll have to fire me.” Walker also took to Twitter on Thursday to attribute his removal to politics.

The White House said it made the announcement once it had appointees with which to replace Oz and Walker.

They are: José Andrés, a chef, restaurant owner and founder of World Central Kitchen, an international relief organization that promotes healthy food and deploys field kitchens to respond to food crises around the world, including Ukraine; and Elena Delle Donne, a two-time winner of the WNBA’s most valuable player award and an Olympic gold medalist for Team USA who founded the Elena Delle Donne Charitable Foundation to raise money for Lyme Disease research and special needs programs.

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2021, file photo Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a...
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2021, file photo Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a rally in Perry, Ga. Walker was removed from the President's Council on Sports, Nutrition and Fitness as he is running for U.S. Senate.(Ben Gray | AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatiryn Butler
Affidavit: Co-worker reported hearing suspect say she hit woman in Tyler incident
Charlie and Kristin Bailey.
Rusk County deputy battling health issues loses family’s home in tornado
John Stevens (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Judge approves new prosecutor in Athens fatal bus crash case
NWS confirms seven tornadoes in East Texas.
NWS reports total of 7 tornadoes hit East Texas
Secret Service agent warns East Texans of cybercrimes involving cryptocurrency
Secret Service among agencies warning East Texans of cybercrimes involving cryptocurrency

Latest News

FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Verdict reached in homicide trial for ex-nurse’s medication error
Jon Decker (Source: KLTV Staff)
Gray White House correspondent discusses President Biden’s visit with European leaders regarding Ukraine
Expedition Texas host releasing music album
Expedition Texas host releasing music album
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Miles from Ukraine, Biden sees refugee crisis in Poland