Gilmer Brookshire’s giving away water, ice for area residents affected by storms

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Brookshire Grocery Company is standing with the Gilmer community and helping out with cases of water and free bags of ice for those affected by storms this week.

According to a Facebook post made Thursday morning, Brookshire’s is giving away free bags of ice and cases of water while supplies last.

The giveaway for the community starts at 9 a.m. today, March 24 at 1800 North Wood in Gilmer.

The Brookshire Grocery Company continues to stand with the individuals affected by the storms, said the statement.

