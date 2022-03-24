Federal judge grants trial continuance for two Texas capitol riot suspects

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A federal judge has agreed to postpone a trial for two former Texas marines charged with multiple crimes related to the January 6th, 2021 attack on the U.S Capitol. The trial was originally scheduled for July 25th.

Ryan Nichols and Alex Harkrider are former Marines that allegedly traveled together to Washington D.C. to protest the 2020 presidential election results.

Prosecutors say they have evidence showing the pair committed multiple crimes during the January 6th insurrection, including footage of Nichols allegedly using pepper spray on federal law enforcement officers.

Prosecutors paint Nichols as the leader of the pair. Nichols remains in a Washington D.C jail while Harkrider is in Texas, on bond.

Thursday, Nichols’ attorney asked for a trial continuance, citing issues that his client was only recently granted access to a large database of footage from the riot and needed time to sift through the discovery.

While Judge Thomas Hogan denied a similar request earlier this year, he granted the continuance Thursday saying Nichols should have a chance to review evidence that might aid in his defense.

Both defendants were present at the status conference via Zoom. As it was ending, you could hear one say to the other, “I Love you, Brother.”

An official date has yet to be set, but the judge said he wants to begin the trial by Nov. 1.

Judge Hogan says he plans to set another status conference 60 days from now.

