Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

A string of very nice days ahead. Next chances for rain is late Tue, then more on Wed. A few storms possible.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another beautiful day across East Texas today and we have several more lined up for you. A Significant Warm Trend will begin starting tomorrow afternoon and continue into early next week. our next chance for rain will be late on Tuesday, but the chances are less than 20%, then a better chance for showers/thundershowers, even a few thunderstorms, late Wednesday morning and into the afternoon as a moderately strong cold front moves through. We will continue to monitor this for you and update you often. High Temperatures are expected to rise into the lower 80s on Sunday afternoon and stay in the 80s through Tuesday. We should cool down a bit on Thursday of next week, behind the cold front. Windy conditions are expected Monday through Wednesday with a south to southwest wind at 15-25 mph or so. Have a great day. Enjoy the spring like weather!!!

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatiryn Butler
Affidavit: Co-worker reported hearing suspect say she hit woman in Tyler incident
Charlie and Kristin Bailey.
Rusk County deputy battling health issues loses family’s home in tornado
John Stevens (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Judge approves new prosecutor in Athens fatal bus crash case
NWS confirms seven tornadoes in East Texas.
NWS reports total of 7 tornadoes hit East Texas
Secret Service agent warns East Texans of cybercrimes involving cryptocurrency
Secret Service among agencies warning East Texans of cybercrimes involving cryptocurrency

Latest News

Nice Weekend Ahead. Storms, again are possible, on Wednesday.
Friday’s Weather At Your Fingertips
Nice Weekend Ahead. Storms, again are possible, on Wednesday.
Friday's Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Friday’s Weather: Sunny and nice today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 3-25-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 3-25-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 3-25-22