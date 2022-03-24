East Texans provide “help, hope, healing” to tornado survivors

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Baptist Men’s mission is to provide help, hope and healing to hurting people. So when storms destroyed homes in East Texas, the group did not hesitate to provide help.

“As soon as we heard that a tornado was on the ground in Gilmer, the next morning we sent a team out,” Texas Baptist Men area coordinator Cheryl Terry said.

Bruce Slaven is an East Texan who has been helping Gilmer storm survivors pick up the pieces of their destroyed homes.

“We were called by God to help our fellow man and that’s what it’s about,” Slaven said.

“Texans are tough, resilient people. We always have been, we always will. The tornado may knock us down for a moment, but we’ll stand right back up, and keep going,” Texas Baptist Men spokesperson John Hall said.

When cutting down broken trees, flipping cars upright and collecting the survivors remaining belongings, seeing the community come together to help their neighbor, is no shock to Hall and Slaven.

“We’re working alongside your neighbors, your friends, streets are coming together. Communities have come together. Everybody with a chainsaw is pulling one out and helping each other along,” Hall said.

The nonprofit organization is providing help, hope, and healing, wherever it is needed. From East Texas to Poland, Cheryl Terry is leaving for Poland on Thursday to help aid Ukrainian refugees.

“I feel like we’re called,” Terry said. “The Bible says to go and be witnesses. If we don’t do that, then what’s our purpose?”

For more information on how to get help, head to New Beginnings Baptist Church on Facebook. For more information on how to get involved and help volunteer at TBM, click here.

