Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Crockett community members team up, gather supplies for displaced families

Longtime Crockett resident Jessica James said she is thankful she can help her community in times of hardship.
By Phoebe Green
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Destruction, like what’s been seen this week, often brings out the good in people.

Longtime Crockett resident Jessica James said she is thankful she can help her community in times of hardship. She said it’s in times like these that she feels a personal responsibility as a resident of Crockett to give back.

James spent the afternoon gathering supplies for the families misplaced due to the tornado that touched down Monday night. She offered some words of encouragement to those affected by the storm.

“Don’t lose hope. Don’t lose heart. We are in this together, because we are better together, and we will recover, we will rebuild,” James said. “Notice I didn’t say “I,” I said we because two heads are better than one, and it takes all of us to come together to support each other to get where we need to be.”

If you want to help, volunteers are requesting water and toiletry items and you can drop those times off at the Crockett Civic Center, Mimsy’s BBQ, Kiesha’s Cafe, or Betty Boop’s diner.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatiryn Butler
Affidavit: Co-worker reported hearing suspect say she hit woman in Tyler incident
John Stevens (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Judge approves new prosecutor in Athens fatal bus crash case
Charlie and Kristin Bailey.
Rusk County deputy battling health issues loses family’s home in tornado
NWS confirms seven tornadoes in East Texas.
NWS reports total of 7 tornadoes hit East Texas
Tyler residents looking over a proposed street extension map in Tyler to help alleviate traffic...
Tyler church says city’s Master Street Plan could affect their property

Latest News

Very Nice Weather Through the weekend. Showers/t'storms possible on Wed.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Very Nice Weather Through the weekend. Showers/t'storms possible on Wed.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
'Packs of water available'
New Beginnings Baptist Church partners with Brookshire’s to aid tornado victims
Lake O’ Pines RV Marina Owner Dan Whitfield
Lake O’ Pines RV marina nearly ready to fully re-open after storm
Active Duty Men from Diana
Active Duty Men’s Ministry gives helping hand in Upshur County