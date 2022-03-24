Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Brookshire’s offering hot meals for Gilmer tornado survivors tonight

Brookshire’s offering hot meals for Gilmer tornado survivors tonight
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Brookshires Grocery Company

GILMER, Texas (News Release) - Brookshire Grocery Company is deploying its “Community Kitchen” and a team of employee-partners to serve free hot meals to people who are affected by the storm this week.

In the New Beginnings Church parking lot, a team will be serving free, hot lunches and dinners Thursday, March 24, at 1977 State HWY 155 N. in Gilmer. Lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m. and dinner will be served starting at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatiryn Butler
Affidavit: Co-worker reported hearing suspect say she hit woman in Tyler incident
Charlie and Kristin Bailey.
Rusk County deputy battling health issues loses family’s home in tornado
John Stevens (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Judge approves new prosecutor in Athens fatal bus crash case
NWS confirms seven tornadoes in East Texas.
NWS reports total of 7 tornadoes hit East Texas
Secret Service agent warns East Texans of cybercrimes involving cryptocurrency
Secret Service among agencies warning East Texans of cybercrimes involving cryptocurrency

Latest News

'Packs of water available'
New Beginnings Baptist Church partners with Brookshire’s to aid tornado victims
Active Duty Men from Diana
Active Duty Men’s Ministry gives helping hand in Upshur County
The Brookshire Grocery Company is standing with the community and helping out with cases of...
Gilmer Brookshire’s giving away water, ice for area residents affected by storms
HOLE IN ONE
Million dollar Hole-in-One contest returns after two-year absence