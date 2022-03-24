Brookshire’s offering hot meals for Gilmer tornado survivors tonight

From Brookshires Grocery Company

GILMER, Texas (News Release) - Brookshire Grocery Company is deploying its “Community Kitchen” and a team of employee-partners to serve free hot meals to people who are affected by the storm this week.

In the New Beginnings Church parking lot, a team will be serving free, hot lunches and dinners Thursday, March 24, at 1977 State HWY 155 N. in Gilmer. Lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m. and dinner will be served starting at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.