ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Both southbound lanes of US Highway 69 South are blocked after a wreck occurred about two miles outside of Lufkin Thursday evening, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

A tweet from TxDOT’s Lufkin office warned motorists traveling on that stretch of Highway 69 South to prepare for delays.

ALERT: Crash reported on US 69 South about two miles outside Lufkin. Southbound lanes are blocked. Prepare for delays. pic.twitter.com/BcBMB4T39q — TxDOT Lufkin (@TxDOTLufkin) March 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.