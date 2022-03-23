Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: More sun today, still breezy

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a cool start with temperatures in the 40s and winds are still breezy out there.  It will be breezy all day but at least we’ll see a lot more sunshine today.  Temperatures will reach the lower 60s this afternoon and winds will finally begin to die down this evening.  Sunshine continues for the rest of the week with a slow warming trend.  By Friday, temperatures are back in the 70s and a few places could hit 80 degrees by the end of the weekend.  Quiet weather continues into early next week with a chance for rain returning midweek.

