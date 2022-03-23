Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Nothing but sunshine over the next several days. Enjoy!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! As I am sure you have noticed, it is a beautiful day across our section of the Lone Star State. Skies will remain mostly sunny as westerly winds blow a bit on the breezy side around 10 to 20 mph. Highs this afternoon will remain mild in the lower to middle 60s. Another chilly start is set for Thursday and Friday morning in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees so keep the jackets close. We certainly won’t need jackets over the next several afternoons however, as a quick warming trend will place afternoon temperatures in the 70s for Friday and Saturday, and then 80s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday! Skies will remain sunny throughout the majority of this extended forecast, but cloud cover will be on the increase by Monday. Spotty showers look to return to the forecast on Tuesday and our sights are set on the mid-point of next week as another active system could bring a round of strong thunderstorms to East Texas. Nothing set in stone for now but be sure to check in for more updates further down the road. Enjoy the sunshine while it is here friends!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Crash on US 69
Smith County pursuit ends after car rolls on US 69
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Accused murderer of Smith County dentists known as ‘difficult patient’
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Thursday’s Weather: Breezy at times today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 3-24-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 3-24-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 3-24-22