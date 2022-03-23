WebXtra: San Augustine’s JaToryia Barnes claims triple jump school record from mother

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine Junior JaToryia Barnes is now a record holder.

Her 40′11 1/4″ triple jump at the San Augustine track meet last week is a new school record. The old record of 39′ was held by San Augustine coach Jacqueline Barnes. Coach Barnes also happens to be her mother.

According to San Augustine Athletic Director Tory Barnes, her hump is third best in the nation this year.

Barnes will be competing at the Texas Relays this weekend in Austin.

She is also Hoping to become a two-time state champion later this spring. If she can match her school job or do better if she goes to state then she would set a new state record.

