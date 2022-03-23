Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gilmer residents grateful to have survived devastating tornado

“When I got down the road here I started seeing pieces of my barn in the trees and I knew we didn’t have anything left.”
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Sariah Bonds spoke to two Gilmer residents whose homes were destroyed by Monday night’s tornado.

“It’s going to be a hard process because of the money,” said Parker.

Parker mentioned that the insurance only covers so much and the rest is up to him to fix on his own.

Parker’s next-door neighbor, Coy Miller, was home with his wife and 2 dogs during the tornado.

“The tornado hit and blew all the windows out and sucked her out the front of the house,” Miller said.

Miller and his family managed to make it inside the bathroom before the tornado hit, but their new puppy was sucked out the window.

“The whole north side of our wall was gone it’s like looking off of a balcony,” he said.

Miller’s house is a total loss, however he managed to find his puppy 40 minutes later. Miller says he will never forget the sound of the tornado he heard from inside his home.

“It’s a miracle God took care of us,” said Miller.

