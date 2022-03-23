Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Webxtra: Central’s Grace Brown signs with UMHB cross country

By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, Texas (KTRE) - Central senior and cross country runner Grace Brown signed her letter of intent with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Wednesday afternoon.

Brown has been part of four straight District cross country championship teams at Central high school. She also won two district championships in junior high.

This year she was named to the TGCA All-State team.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
NWS says EF-2 tornado cause of Upshur County damage
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Accused murderer of Smith County dentists known as ‘difficult patient’
Chatiryn Butler
Tyler woman accused in pedestrian death turns self in
Footage of damage sustained to Gilmer.
Governor issues disaster declaration for 7 East Texas counties

Latest News

Carthel commits to coach SFA through 2027
Grace Brown (center) signs with UHMB cross country.
Webxtra: Central’s Grace Brown signs with UMHB cross country
Red Raiders celebrate after big win over Notre Dame!
WATCH LIVE: TTU Head Coach Mark Adams addresses media ahead of Sweet 16 game against Duke
Aggies host Wake Forest in NIT Quarterfinal