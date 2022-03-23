Tyler church says city’s Master Street Plan could affect their property

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas church is worried that a portion of the City of Tyler’s Master Street Plan could quite literally invade their space.

The proposed amendment would extend Waljim Street in South Tyler, connecting Market Square Blvd. and West Grande Blvd. Kris Bagley, lead pastor at Dayspring Methodist Church, is concerned the proposed street will cut into a new addition to their space that helped allow them to worship throughout the pandemic.

“We built a pavilion outside that we could host our outdoor worship. It’s become a sacred space for us. This road wants to pave over our pulpit, it wants to go immediately over and dismantle what really for us is a sanctuary,” Bagley said.

The City of Tyler said that proposed transportation projects like this one, if funded and contracted for construction, may involve the acquisition of private property. This is permitted by the Texas Constitution. If the project moved forward just compensation or fair market value would be paid to property owners.

Aaron Laird is the worship pastor and said they intentionally built the church at their location for its proximity to Faulkner Park.

“We even have a connection, we’ve made an agreement, a verbal agreement and a written agreement with the City of Tyler, that we would be connected to Faulkner Park. And this road would destroy that completely,” Laird said.

For those concerned that Thursday’s meeting is the final say, LouAnn Campbell, public information officer for the City of Tyler, said it’s just the beginning of the conversation.

“More meetings would come if this is accepted as an amendment to the Master Street Plan. Those meetings could be in the form of a planning and zoning commission meeting, it could be a half cent sales tax meeting, where the capital improvement project process starts,” Campbell said. “But it is definitely not the last and final say of this project. This is the initial first step in this planning process.”

Bagley said they want to be sure the city understands their concerns.

“Here’s the damage that could happen. We’re not sure that you’re aware of the level of danger that comes for children and young families,” he said. “We’re not sure that you’re aware of the level of engagement and intentionality that happens back here. On outdated satellites it looks like it’s a big pile of dirt. But this has been intentionally developed as a beautiful field, a beautiful outdoor sanctuary, safe spot for people to be.”

Thursday’s public meeting will be at Tyler City Hall, 212 N. Bonner Ave., in the city council chambers at 2 p.m.

For more information on the meeting, you can visit the city’s website here.

Click here to see the proposed street extension.

