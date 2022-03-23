Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trees damaged, but no homes harmed in Harrison County tornado

By Bob Hallmark and Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An EF1 tornado impacted parts of Harrison County Monday.

The tornado cut a six mile path of damage near the Elysian Fields area, according to the Harrison County Fire Marshal. However, despite the large amount of tree damage, no homes received any damage.

A man who was at home during the storm said it sounded just like a locomotive coming through. He said there was an accident involving a 18-wheeler out in front of his home. He responded from his house in the rain to check on the driver and called emergency responders to the scene. He said the truck had hit a tree which was brought down into the road by the storm.

Bob Hallmark spoke to the resident about what happened.

