Texarkana Texas PD investigating suspicious death

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is currently investigating what they consider to be a suspicious death, officials say.

Officers were sent out Tuesday, March 22 around 11:40 p.m. to the 500 block of Melton Street to assist with an ambulance call. Inside the home, officers found Johnny Robinson, 53, unresponsive on a couch. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died Wednesday, officials say.

Robinson’s body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy to determine his exact cause of death.

