Smith County pursuit ends after car rolls on US 69

Crash on US 69
Crash on US 69((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit Wednesday in Smith County has ended after the vehicle crashed.

According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a home near Whitehouse. The caller said there had been an argument with a family member and the man had pulled out a weapon. Whitehouse Police responded to the scene but by the time they got there, the man had left in a vehicle. After getting a vehicle description and leaving the scene, police saw a vehicle matching the description heading back toward the home. When the man in the vehicle saw police, he sped away, initiating a pursuit.

Smith County deputies pulled up behind the man, who had stopped at U.S. Highway 69 and Farm to Market Road 346. They tried to talk to the man and get him to come out of his vehicle, but the man refused to cooperate and sped off again on US 69 headed north.

The pursuit ended at U.S. Highway 69 and FM 2813 when the minivan the man was driving hit the median and rolled. The man was taken to the hospital after the crash.

