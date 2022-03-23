Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pine Trail Shores in Smith County under boil water notice

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Customers in the Pine Trail Shores water system in Smith County are under a boil water notice.

All customers need to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

