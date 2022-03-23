Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy and cool tonight. Decreasing clouds on Wednesday...Still cool. Cool AMs / Warming PMs A Nice Weekend Ahead.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a very busy night last night and early this morning...the weather is expected to be calm and really beautiful for the next several days. Clouds will likely continue through the night tonight, then become partly cloudy tomorrow...then lots of sunshine expected through early next week. No threat for any severe weather. Good news there...for sure. Morning low temperatures will be on the chilly side through Friday morning, then start warming up nicely. Afternoon high temperatures should be cool through Thursday, then a very nice/significant warming trend is expected. Highs making it into the lower to middle 80s early next week. A bit on the breezy side for our Wednesday, then winds settle through Saturday. Fairly breezy days are then expected Sunday through Tuesday. Have a wonderful night. Please pray for all of those impacted by the storms last night/early this morning.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
NWS says EF-2 tornado cause of Upshur County damage
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Accused murderer of Smith County dentists known as ‘difficult patient’
Chatiryn Butler
Tyler woman accused in pedestrian death turns self in
Footage of damage sustained to Gilmer.
Governor issues disaster declaration for 7 East Texas counties

Latest News

Looking very nice into the weekend. Cool Mornings, Warming Afternoons.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Looking very nice into the weekend. Cool Mornings, Warming Afternoons.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: More sun today, still breezy