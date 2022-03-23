It’s National Puppy Day!
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - How about taking a cuteness break? National Puppy Day is each year on March 23.
It’s a day to celebrate pups and the joy they bring to our lives. It’s a time to recognize our furry friends and all the adorable things that make them great. One organization that provides service dogs to people with disabilities has a live puppy cam. CLICK HERE: to check it out
