Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Houston County tornado determined EF2 with 125 mph winds

By Phoebe Green
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Houston County was hit with winds up to 125 mph from an EF2 rated tornado traveling along Hwy 21 to the north of Crockett according to the NWS survey.

The survey said there were 10 total injuries, three of those serious at a pair of mobile homes with occupants thrown into an adjacent field.

KTRE’s Phoebe Green speaks with Jessica James at the Crockett Civic Center which has been outfitted as a shelter to help families after the storm.

James said 60 people came to the shelter the night of the storm. She said essentials like water, baby wipes, and deodorant are available to people in need.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
NWS says EF-2 tornado cause of Upshur County damage
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Accused murderer of Smith County dentists known as ‘difficult patient’
Chatiryn Butler
Tyler woman accused in pedestrian death turns self in
Footage of damage sustained to Gilmer.
Governor issues disaster declaration for 7 East Texas counties

Latest News

New Beginnings Baptist Church
WebXtra: Gilmer church prepares aid for area storm victims
Cushing damage
Crews from in and out of state working on storm relief in Cushing
Celebrate your furry friends
It’s National Puppy Day!
Houston County tornado determined EF2 with 125 mph winds