Gov. Abbott visits Sherman, Elgin, meets with local officials, communities impacted by tornadoes

AUSTIN – On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott visited Sherman and Elgin, where he met with local officials from communities impacted by tornadoes that occurred Monday night.

Governor Abbott reaffirmed the State of Texas’ commitment to ensuring communities affected by these tornadoes have the resources and support they need to recover and rebuild. The Governor also thanked local officials in Sherman and Elgin, first responders, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for putting the safety of fellow Texans before their own and helping their communities over the course of the storms.

“The spirit of resiliency in the Lone Star State shines bright as Texans continue to come together to support one another in the aftermath of these tornadoes,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to all first responders and Texas DPS officers who answered the call Monday night and continue to work tirelessly to help the communities of Sherman and Elgin navigate response and recovery efforts. I ask Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the victims recovering in the hospital in Grayson County, including the loved ones of Viranda Rodgers who lost her life as a result of the tornado. There is no force of nature more powerful than Texans helping Texans, and together we will rebuild our state stronger than before.”

During his remarks in Sherman, the Governor noted that Texans can text GCTV to 313131 to donate to Grayson County tornado victims and that local electricity providers in the area are working quickly to restore electricity for those still without power. During his visit to Elgin, Governor Abbott mentioned the state’s collaboration with Elgin and Bastrop County to clean up debris in the community. Bastrop County residents may also contact the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management hotline (512-303-4300) to receive disaster relief assistance.

During two press conferences today, the Governor encouraged Texans in Sherman, Elgin, and other impacted communities to complete the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s (TDEM) Self Reporting Damage Survey. This survey will help the state identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent severe weather. This data is also needed to provide information to FEMA to determine the state’s eligibility and highlight the need for federal disaster assistance for individuals. The voluntary survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed by visiting: damage.tdem.texas.gov. Reporting damage to TDEM is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

Yesterday while visiting Jacksboro and Crockett, the Governor issued a disaster declaration for 16 counties impacted by the severe storms and tornadoes which will help jumpstart rebuilding efforts. Grayson County and Bastrop County are included in this declaration.

