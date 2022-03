ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Transportation is reporting a gas leak in Angelina County.

The leak was reported Wednesday on Farm to Market Road 706, just off State Highway 94 in Angelina County. Traffic control is in place.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes. Clearance from repairs is expected by 7 p.m.

