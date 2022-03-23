Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Missing Fort Hood teenager found overnight, returned to family

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on March 23, Anthony Edward Caballero left his on-post residence in the Kouma Village housing area.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Military police officers located Anthony Edward Caballero, a runaway, overnight and returned him to his family at about 4 a.m. Thursday.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on March 23, Caballero left his on-post residence in the Kouma Village housing area.

Police said he did not have permission to leave the house and failed to return home.

No further information was provided.

