Missing Fort Hood teenager found overnight, returned to family

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Military police officers located Anthony Edward Caballero, a runaway, overnight and returned him to his family at about 4 a.m. Thursday.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on March 23, Caballero left his on-post residence in the Kouma Village housing area.

Police said he did not have permission to leave the house and failed to return home.

No further information was provided.

