Felony sex assault charges against former Central Texas sheriff dismissed

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, indicted last year on felony charges he sexually abused two women, was placed on deferred probation after his no contest plea to one misdemeanor count of official oppression.

Visiting Judge Burt Carnes, of Williamson County, accepted Scaman’s plea bargain on Monday. The deal included an agreement by the Texas Attorney General’s Office to dismiss two felony counts of sexual assault, two felony counts of assault of a public servant and two misdemeanor counts of official oppression in exchange for Scaman’s guilty plea to the Class A misdemeanor count.

Scaman, 49, who had been set for trial in April, also agreed to surrender his state peace officer’s license and pay a $1,000 fine as conditions of the plea bargain. He is working now as a project manager for a McLennan County construction company.

Scaman declined comment on his plea Tuesday, deferring comment to his attorney, Shane Phelps, of Bryan.

Phelps said he is glad Scaman “has the opportunity to put all this behind him and move on.”

“Ricky always felt strongly that he was not guilty of the serious charges, and he wasn’t,” Phelps said. “All of those charges are being dismissed and the prosecutor has agreed to recommend expunction on all those cases. So the only thing he ended up doing is pleading no contest to a misdemeanor for deferred probation. Prosecutors don’t walk away from those kinds of cases unless there wasn’t a case there to begin with.”

Scaman was named in a five-count indictment in September 2020 that involved two alleged victims — a Falls County employee and a city of Marlin employee. He was defeated for re-election to a second term by Sheriff Joe Lopez while vowing to fight the charges and return to law enforcement.

He was arrested again in August after a Falls County grand jury returned a superseding seven-count indictment that involved three alleged victims and included two counts of sexual assault, second-degree felonies; two counts of assault of a public servant, third-degree felonies; and three counts of official oppression, Class A misdemeanors.

Scaman said after his initial arrest that he “looks forward to a trial, at which time all the true facts will be presented, and when a jury will render a verdict of not guilty, and put an end to this extortion attempt and clear my name.”

Count one of the indictment alleged Scaman penetrated a woman with his “finger and/or hand” in August 2020. It also alleged he groped, grabbed or touched the woman improperly and pushed her up against a car and pulled her hair while she was responding to an emergency call in her official capacity with the city of Marlin.

Paragraph 3 of Count 1 alleged Scaman sexually harassed a woman by making unwelcome sexual advances or requests for sexual favors.

The second count of the indictment alleged Scaman pushed a former sheriff’s office employee against a wall and groped or grabbed her in April 2020. It also alleges he sexually harassed her.

Count 3 also alleges Scaman sexually assaulted another woman with his hand in January 2017 and also sexually harassed her by kissing her neck and groping her.

Scaman fired back in a statement that the allegations against him were politically motivated and driven by greed.

“The allegations made against me are false,” he said in the statement. “The allegations and the timing of them are a concerted effort on the part of several persons to damage my re-election bid and an attempt by those same persons to extort money from me and the people of Falls County.”

Two other women who alleged Scaman made unwanted advances and sexually harassed them filed federal lawsuits against Scaman four years ago. Those suits were resolved by out-of-court, undisclosed settlements.

A former dispatcher and jailer claimed in her civil case that Scaman called her into his office on more than 20 occasions and licked her face, groped her and sexually assaulted her. The second woman alleged Scaman subjected her to gender discrimination, sexual harassment and created a hostile work environment that forced her to leave her job.

Scaman was also reprimanded while working as a Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission officer after he posed for a photograph with a topless performer at a Waco gentlemen’s club.

