Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Sunny and Breezy day today, but it does feel like spring out there...for sure. We are looking for a very weak cold front to develop and move through East Texas tomorrow, but the only thing you might notice will be a few clouds very early in the morning. Skies should be sunny through most of the day and temperatures will remain below season averages. A Chilly Friday morning, then we really start warming up into the weekend. Highs in the lower 80s on Sunday, then in the middle 80s on Monday and Tuesday. A few showers are possible late on Tuesday as we await another cold front on Wednesday afternoon. A few showers/thundershowers will be possible with the cold frontal passage, but at this time, nothing significant is being indicated. We will monitor, as always. Breezy South and Southwesterly winds are expected Monday through Wednesday as well until they shift out of the NW behind the front. Have a great day!!!

