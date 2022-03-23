Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas organization collecting supplies for storm ravaged families

Following the severe weather that barreled through East Texas, which left dozens of homes...
Following the severe weather that barreled through East Texas, which left dozens of homes damaged or destroyed, the community is uniting around the storm victims. (Source: Pixabay)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - Following the severe weather that barreled through East Texas — which left dozens of homes damaged or destroyed — the community is uniting around the storm victims.

J-Star Ministries, a non-profit based out of Harleton, is collecting supplies for impacted families.

Patrick Johnson, the founder of J-Star Ministries, said the following goods are needed:

  • Water/Gatorade
  • Tarps
  • Non-perishable foods
  • Clothing

Those interested in making a donation should call (903) 424-1757.

J-Star Ministries has responded to previous natural disasters, like the horrifying tornado system which leveled parts of Mayfield, KY, in December 2021.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Crash on US 69
Smith County pursuit ends after car rolls on US 69
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Accused murderer of Smith County dentists known as ‘difficult patient’
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home

Latest News

Active Duty Men from Diana
Active Duty Men’s Ministry gives helping hand in Upshur County
Cryptocurrency scams
Secret Service among agencies warning East Texans of cybercrimes involving cryptocurrency
Officials in Marion county say as many as 50 homes were damaged in Monday’s storms.
50-plus Marion County homes damaged in Monday storms
Charlie and Kristen Bailey
Rusk County deputy battling health issues loses family’s home in tornado
Tyler City Council approves Waljim St. extension, says it will discuss further plans with residents