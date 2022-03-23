East Texas organization collecting supplies for storm ravaged families
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT
HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - Following the severe weather that barreled through East Texas — which left dozens of homes damaged or destroyed — the community is uniting around the storm victims.
J-Star Ministries, a non-profit based out of Harleton, is collecting supplies for impacted families.
Patrick Johnson, the founder of J-Star Ministries, said the following goods are needed:
- Water/Gatorade
- Tarps
- Non-perishable foods
- Clothing
Those interested in making a donation should call (903) 424-1757.
J-Star Ministries has responded to previous natural disasters, like the horrifying tornado system which leveled parts of Mayfield, KY, in December 2021.
