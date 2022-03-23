Driver crashes into gas pipeline, causing huge fire in Texas

MANSFIELD, Texas (AP) - Authorities say one person was critically injured when their vehicle struck a natural gas pipeline in a Dallas suburb, sparking a huge fire and triggering evacuations of a nearby neighborhood.

The Mansfield Fire Department says the blaze was extinguished after a few hours and residents were allowed to return home early Wednesday.

The fire ignited at about 1 a.m. Wednesday when a vehicle struck the pipeline and gas near the site of the collision was shut off.

Authorities say the driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious burn injuries.

