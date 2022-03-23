Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Nacogdoches reports 100,000 gallons of sewer overflow

City of Nacogdoches
City of Nacogdoches(City of Nacogdoches)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the City of Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Due to heavy rains and the storm that passed on Tuesday March 23, 2022, the City of Nacogdoches Wastewater Treatment Plant has been overwhelmed and the capacity of the collection system is at its maximum. This has resulted in an overflow of rainwater and sanitary sewage at a manhole near the plant into Lanana Creek in excess of 100,000 gallons. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and all required notifications have been issued to media and other City of Nacogdoches officials. The environmental threat is minimal as the overflow was 95% rainwater.

Heavy rains in the area have caused flooding conditions on all waterways throughout our system, and the Wastewater Treatment Plant experienced the same problem. The system is rated for just less than 13 million gallons per day, and we experienced flows in excess of 16.2 million per day. The facility received maximum inflows of combined wastewater and stormwater. To prevent flooding that would severely damage equipment and productivity; the plant went into “emergency bypass mode” but is now operating at normal capacity.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Crash on US 69
Smith County pursuit ends after car rolls on US 69
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Accused murderer of Smith County dentists known as ‘difficult patient’
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home

Latest News

HOLE IN ONE
Million dollar Hole-in-One contest returns after two-year absence
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 3-23-22 PART C
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 3-23-22 PART C
KLTV's Willie Downs spoke with volunteers who helped organize supplies and prepare meals for...
Rusk County volunteers prep meals, organize supplies for storm victims
A 97-year-old man managed to escape his bedroom following a strong EF-2 tornado early Tuesday...
97-year-old Panola County man survives tornado hitting home
No homes were damaged in Harrison County following Monday's tornado.
Tornado cuts six-mile swath of trees, but no homes damaged in Harrison County