Carthel commits to coach SFA through 2027

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Stephen F. Austin State University Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey has announced the signing of a new five-year agreement with head football coach Colby Carthel.

”Coach Carthel has gone about developing and building this program from good to great the right way,” Ivey said. “We’re happy to keep him and his family, Sarah, Major, Bear and Stone, in Nacogdoches for a few more years. His dedication to the program, the Nacogdoches community and SFA are unmatched, and I’m excited to see the program’s continued growth under his leadership.”

Carthel, who boasts a .636 winning percentage during three seasons with the Jacks, led SFA into the Football Championship Subdivision playoff in 2021 for the first time since 2014. Under his watch, wideout Xavier Gipson finished seventh in the 2021 Walter Payton Award voting. Gipson was the second SFA unanimous All-American and will be a front runner for the 2022 Walter Payton Award.

Carthel was named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, given annually to the FCS Coach of the Year.

With the wins piling up on the football field, SFA has enjoyed a 389% increase in football ticket sales during Carthel’s three seasons. The boost in ticket revenue sparked by football’s rejuvenation has spread into all areas of the SFA Athletic Department under Ivey’s four-year watch.

Total ticket revenue has increased 300%, while total revenue has jumped 232% across the board, including annual fund growth, licensing royalties and total fundraising from private gifts. Basketball ticket revenue has seen the second-largest growth under Ivey’s direction with a 236% growth, while total department fundraising has jumped 560% in four years.

The agreement, which keeps Carthel in East Texas through 2027, does not increase the coach’s salary until the 2024 season.

