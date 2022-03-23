Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
97-year-old Panola County man survives tornado hitting home

NWS: Tornado was an EF-2 with peak winds of 130 mph
Family members of Willie Wills said he had gone to bed around midnight when an EF-2 tornado hit his home in the Fairplay community.
By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 97-year-old man managed to escape his bedroom following a strong EF-2 tornado early Tuesday morning.

Family members of Willis Wills said he was in his bed when the tornado hit his home in the Fairplay community just after midnight. The storm sent debris falling down on top of him and his bed.

Wills managed to get out of his bedroom and into his living room, where he sat on his couch until a truck driver stopped to help.

A few homes in the area suffered damage in the Fairplay community. No serious injuries were reported.

A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service shows the storm was an EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 130 mph.

Summary of ongoing storm survey work from the NWS.
Summary of ongoing storm survey work from the NWS.(NWS Shreveport)

More on this story tonight on KLTV 7 News at 6.

