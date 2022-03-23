Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
10 wounded in Dallas shooting were bystanders, police say

Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that injured 10, 1 critically, in Dallas.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) - Police in Dallas say the 10 people wounded in a weekend shooting outside of a party venue were bystanders caught in a shootout between at least two gunmen.

No one has been arrested as of Tuesday morning after the shooting late Saturday at The Space Dallas, where a spring break party was taking place. Dallas police say about 1,000 people were at the venue when gunfire erupted outside.

Police say the victims range in age from 15 to 21, and an 18-year-old man was last listed in critical condition.

The shooting was one of several over the weekend involving multiple victims in Texas.

