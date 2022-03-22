Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

UT Tyler’s Million Dollar Hole-in-One qualifying round delayed

Golf
Golf(Pexels)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Million Dollar Hole-in-One qualifying round will miss its initial tee time.

The University of Texas at Tyler has rescheduled Tuesday evening’s Southside Bank Patriots Million Dollar Hole-in-One qualifying round. The Hole-in-One qualifying rounds initially were scheduled to run Tuesday through Thursday. However, now they will resume on Wednesday and run through Friday at the UT Tyler intramural field.

The rounds are open to the public at $1 per shot or $20 for 25 shots. Finals will be Monday, March 28, at the Cascades Golf & Country Club. For more information, contact Beverley Golden, (903) 330-0495 or visit uttyler.edu/hole-in-one.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
NWS says EF-2 tornado cause of Upshur County damage
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Accused murderer of Smith County dentists known as ‘difficult patient’
Chatiryn Butler
Tyler woman accused in pedestrian death turns self in
Footage of damage sustained to Gilmer.
Governor issues disaster declaration for 7 East Texas counties

Latest News

HOLE IN ONE
Million dollar Hole-in-One contest returns after two-year absence
Red Raiders celebrate after big win over Notre Dame!
WATCH: TTU Head Coach Mark Adams addresses media ahead of Sweet 16 game against Duke
JaToriya Barnes
WebXtra: San Augustine’s JaToryia Barnes claims triple jump school record from mother
JaToriya Barnes
WebXtra: San Augustine’s JaToryia Barnes claims triple jump school record from mother
Carthel commits to coach SFA through 2027