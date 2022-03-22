UT Tyler’s Million Dollar Hole-in-One qualifying round delayed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Million Dollar Hole-in-One qualifying round will miss its initial tee time.

The University of Texas at Tyler has rescheduled Tuesday evening’s Southside Bank Patriots Million Dollar Hole-in-One qualifying round. The Hole-in-One qualifying rounds initially were scheduled to run Tuesday through Thursday. However, now they will resume on Wednesday and run through Friday at the UT Tyler intramural field.

The rounds are open to the public at $1 per shot or $20 for 25 shots. Finals will be Monday, March 28, at the Cascades Golf & Country Club. For more information, contact Beverley Golden, (903) 330-0495 or visit uttyler.edu/hole-in-one.

