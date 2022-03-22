Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler woman accused in pedestrian death turns self in

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman who is accused in a hit-and-run death has turned herself in to police.

Chatiryn Butler, 18, is charged with second-degree accident involving death. She turned herself in on Monday. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Butler was determined to be the driver of the suspect vehicle according to authorities.

The incident happened on Feb. 20 on the 1200 block of North Broadway Avenue. Kelsey Hise, of Tyler, was the victim.

Police put out a vehicle description and later tracked down the vehicle following a anonymous tip. The announced a warrant for Butler’s arrest on March 15.

Previous report: Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Tyler hit and run crash

