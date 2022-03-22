Tuesday’s Weather: First Alert Weather Day continues

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Heavy thunderstorms continue in a line pushing through East Texas. A tornado watch is still in effect for southern and southeastern counties until 8:00am this morning. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are still possible, but the main threat is becoming flash flooding with very heavy rainfall within these thunderstorms. The storms will finally move out of the area by late morning with some clearing possible into the afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the mid 60s, but it could be early in the afternoon with temperatures falling by early evening. It will be breezy and cooler than average for the next few days, but the weather will be much more quiet. Expect sunshine into the weekend with gradually warming temperatures.

