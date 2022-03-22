Smith County Jail corrects overpopulation issue by moving inmates out of county

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Smith County Jail has failed to meet the minimal requirements the last three evaluations by the jail commissioners. To combat this issue forty inmates have been moved out to two private facilities.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said they transferred inmates in order to get back under maximum capacity.

“He was able to give us twenty slots to get twenty more inmates out of the facility in order to come in compliance. That barely got us in compliance, so this morning he called or yesterday morning he called, and he got us twenty more slots so we moved forty out of the facility today. The first ones have already arrived at their destination this morning.”

The inmates were transferred to LaSalle private jail facilities. Twenty inmates went to Bonham,Texas.

The other twenty went to Haskell, Texas. It costs the county $70 a day per inmate which includes medical care and meals, PIO Sergeant Larry Christian said.

The Smith County Jail now has 1,046 inmates which is below the maximum number.

