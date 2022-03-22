NWS says EF-2 hit Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Homes have been destroyed from a tornado in the Monday night storms. Gov. Abbott has declared Upshur County one of the counties included in a severe weather disaster declaration.

Sheriff Larry Webb said a tornado appears to have touched down just south of Evergreen Road and FM 2685. He said it continued to move through the county in a northeast track ending at Upshur Landing at Lake of the Pines.

“There has been significant damage to homes with some being totally destroyed,” Webb said in a Facebook post. “At this time there have been reports of non life threatening injuries and no reported fatalities. As morning arrives and sheds light on the total scope of the damage please keep our friends and families in your prayers as we begin to pick up the pieces and move forward to recovery.”

The National Weather Service preliminary report is calling the tornado an EF-1. They later released a statement of an EF-2 in Upshur County.

Autoplay Caption

One structure was completely pulled off of the foundation, reduced to a pile of debris.

DPS and the Gilmer Fire Department are helping out with chainsaws clearing limbs.

Chief Gaston DeBerry said there was a lot of damage in the area.

Damage reported on Highway 271 to northeast, north of Ore City. One home with the roof partially missing, structural damage. Officials said multiple homes were damaged or destroyed in the area. There were several reports of injuries but the number is unknown at this time. The damage areas include; FM 2685, Evergreen Rd.; Highway 271, Bluebird Rd, Hwy 300, Hwy 154.

“We got hit real hard,” DeBerry said.

Storms hit an RV park and flipped campers. DeBerry said one camper flew about 100 yards into Lake O’ the Pines with people inside. But the people were rescued. DeBerry said there were no major injuries at the RV park.

DeBerry said many houses are damaged with trees in them and there are trees across the roads. Power lines are also down.

The Red Cross Upshur County said for anyone impacted by the tornadoes please call the American Red Cross National Dispatch Line at 855-891-7325 Option 2 to report the damage. Red Cross will begin working with our Emergency Management Partners once the storms clear to complete damage assessment.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.