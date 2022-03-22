Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

Reginald Kimbro, 28, pleaded guilty Friday in Fort Worth to two counts of capital murder in the deaths of two women who were raped and strangled.(Tarrant County district attorney’s office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in Fort Worth to two counts of capital murder in the deaths of two women who were raped and strangled.

Kimbro was sentenced in each case to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also pleaded guilty Friday to raping four other women.

His jury trial had been set to start Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

