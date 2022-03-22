Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lady Apaches win NJCAA DI National Basketball Championship

The Tyler Junior College women’s basketball team’s magical run through the NJCAA National Tournament ended with a championship victory.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College women’s basketball team’s magical run through the NJCAA National Tournament ended with a championship victory.

The No.17 Lady Apaches took down No.3 Georgia Highlands 92-80 in the championship game. This was the third time for TJC to play in the National Championship in program history and this is their second national championship. Their first came in 2000.

TJC made the tournament as an at-large bid despite losing to Angelina in the Region XIV tournament. The Lady Apaches were one of three Region XIV teams to make the tournament.

TJC Women's Basketball Coach Trenia Hoard and the Lady Apaches pose with the NJCAA national...
TJC Women's Basketball Coach Trenia Hoard and the Lady Apaches pose with the NJCAA national championship trophy. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
The TJC Lady Apaches huddle during Monday's NJCAA national championship game. (Source: KLTV...
The TJC Lady Apaches huddle during Monday's NJCAA national championship game. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)

