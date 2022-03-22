Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Harrison County confirmed hit by EF-1 tornado

.(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A tornado was confirmed to have appeared in Harrison County.

According to KLTV’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto, an EF-1 tornado was tracked a few miles north of Elysian Fields in Southern Harrison County. The tornado’s path crossed Farm to Market Road 31 along portions of County Road 1212 (Woodly Road). It is estimated that the tornado reached maximum wind speeds near 90 mph.

