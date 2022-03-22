Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Governor issues disaster declaration for 7 East Texas counties

Footage of damage sustained to Gilmer.
Footage of damage sustained to Gilmer.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Sixteen counties that were struck by Monday night’s severe weather are now included in a disaster declaration issued by Governor Greg Abbott.

There were numerous instances of damage in East Texas, including in Cass, Houston, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties on Monday night.

The severe weather produced heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds, and multiple tornadoes, and poses an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in Bastrop, Cass, Cooke, Grayson, Guadalupe, Houston, Jack, Madison, Marion, Montague, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Upshur, Williamson, and Wise counties, the declaration said.

The declaration authorizes the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with the disaster, Abbott said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
NWS says EF-2 tornado cause of Upshur County damage
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Accused murderer of Smith County dentists known as ‘difficult patient’
Chatiryn Butler
Tyler woman accused in pedestrian death turns self in

Latest News

Very Nice, Sunny Weather Through the Weekend.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Very Nice, Sunny Weather Through the Weekend.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Looking very nice into the weekend. Cool Mornings, Warming Afternoons.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Looking very nice into the weekend. Cool Mornings, Warming Afternoons.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips