Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a very busy night last night and early this morning...the weather is expected to be calm and really beautiful for the next several days. Clouds will likely continue through the night tonight, then become partly cloudy tomorrow...then lots of sunshine expected through early next week. No threat for any severe weather. Good news there...for sure. Morning low temperatures will be on the chilly side through Friday morning, then start warming up nicely. Afternoon high temperatures should be cool through Thursday, then a very nice/significant warming trend is expected. Highs making it into the lower to middle 80s early next week. A bit on the breezy side for our Wednesday, then winds settle through Saturday. Fairly breezy days are then expected Sunday through Tuesday. Have a wonderful day. Please pray for all of those impacted by the storms last night/early this morning.

